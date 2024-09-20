Corky loves to sunbath, go on walks and just be a couch potato!

Corky is ready to find his forever home!

He's a Boston terrier, between about six and eight years old, and a very good boy!

He's very friendly and loves to go for walks with his human, or just be a couch potato!

He loves to sunbathe and roll around in the grass.

He's good with dogs, cats and kids and is house trained.

Corky will be getting a dental soon, so he'll have his best smile on for his new family.

If you'd like more information, visit hearts4paws.org.

You can meet Corky and other adoptable dogs on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at an adoption event at Petsmart Canyon Rim (3191 E. 3300 S., SLC) from 1-4pm.

Hearts4Paws is also looking for foster homes, if you can be a temporary pet parent, they will provide the medical care, food, kennel, collar, leash and harness.