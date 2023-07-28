Cosm is redefining the way the world experiences sports and entertainment

The UFC will be center stage in the Beehive State once again on Saturday, as fighters step foot into the octagon for UFC 291.

This marks the second time in the past year that the UFC has held a pay-per-view event in Salt Lake City.

Cosm, a global tech company has partnered with the UFC to bring live UFC events to their venues around the world.

Cosm's Experience Center, which boasts a 65-foot diameter 8K LED dome, is located here in Salt Lake City in the University of Utah's Research Park.

The dome at the Experience Center is less than half the size of the domes that will be featured in Cosm's first two public venues which are under construction and set to open in Los Angeles (Spring 2024) and Dallas (Fall 2024).

Cosm's technology gives audiences access to front-row seats to the most sought after experiences across, and in some cases beyond, the globe, whether it's Octagon-side at a UFC event, courtside at an NBA game or front row at a concert.

"It's these ridiculous visuals, the all-access visuals of a fight being inside the cage, it's the promise of all of those things," said Jeb Terry, President & CEO of COSM.

"It's a massive 8K LED dome, it's 50 feet tall, 20 meters across and it's really the definitive prototype of our technology," said Terry.

With the UFC's return to SLC this weekend, Terry spoke about what kind of exposure this event gives to businesses, like Cosm.

"A lot of our history and heritage started here and so being able to bring in events like the UFC and really work together to drive momentum around the entire city and have that energy, it's critical," said Terry.

You can learn more at cosm.com and on Instagram @experiencecosm.

