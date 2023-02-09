Cosmic Tubing at Woodward Park City

This Friday and Saturday night, Woodward Park City amplifying their tubing experience with Cosmic Tubing from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Cosmic Tubing includes a DJ and color strobe lights dancing across Woodward Park City’s seven tubing lanes.

Woodward Park City is Utah’s ultimate action sports mountain center. Located just 25 minutes from Salt Lake City, adventure seekers of all ages and abilities go to experience year-round on- and off-mountain thrills. Enjoy everything from skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, snow tubing, skateboarding, BMX, scooter, and parkour across our their 125-acre indoor/outdoor campus.

Woodward Park City

3863 W. Kilby Rd. in Park City, Utah

2 miles east of Parley’s Summit on I-80

For tickets and more information go to woodwardparkcity.com