Cosset Bath & Body can help you pamper yourself for 2025

Cosset specializes in therapeutic bath bombs and one of their mantras is "Bath With a Purpose".

In fact, the very definition of Cosset is "to care for and protect in an over-indulgent way".

Cosset uses botanicals and essential oils in all of their products to aid the body to naturally heal and nourish.

And, every therapy bath bomb is made with salt from the Great Salt Lake.

They have a new products including steamers, which you can put in your shower and soaps that are palm-free.

Classes at their location in Trolley Square give customers the opportunity to hand make products curated to their specific needs.

You can learn more at cossetbathandbody.com and on Instagram @cosetbathandbody.

