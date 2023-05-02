Costa Vida has a new look and new menu item

There's a new look for future Costa Vida restaurants. Jenny Hardman went to one of the newest locations in Highland to check out the “Cabo” design.

The new look is brighter and more modern, has lots of windows for natural light wile dining, and features an open kitchen so you can see everything being prepared right in front of you!

Costa Vida is also proud of their newest edition to their menu - the Chile Lime Chicken.

It is made with fresh chicken thigh meat for a richer and more flavorful taste compared to traditional chicken breast, and the chicken is hand-shredded to create an authentic texture and taste.

The combination of Chile and Lime is perfectly balanced and is great in their Baja bowl!

To find a Costa Vida location near you, go to costavida.com