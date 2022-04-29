Cotopaxi at the One Utah Summit

What started as a small company, Cotopaxi is a proud Utah company that has a huge impact on our economy.

Founder Davis Smith started the company because he witnessed first-hand while growing up throughout Latin America the glaring hardship that stems from unequal access to opportunity.

Cotopaxi created outdoor products that get us exploring but also have a positive impact in other people’s lives.

Their Gear for Good promise is all about creating durable gear in the most ethically sustainable way and using the revenue to help end extreme poverty around the world.

Davis will be at Governor Spencer Cox’s One Utah Summit to share his story and inspire others.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on may 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com