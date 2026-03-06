Could Stitch be your sidekick?

Stitch could be your loyal sidekick... he's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who is ready to find his forever home.

He's an adult chihuahua miniature pinscher who is a friendly and loving boy.

He's also described as gentle, dignified and protective of his human.

His adoption fee is $300 and he's neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to meet Stitch, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have an adoption event on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Petco in Draper, 195 East 12300 South.