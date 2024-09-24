Country artist Whitney Lusk is releasing her new EP called "Good As It Gets"

Whitney Lusk grew up in Spanish Fork, Utah and has been writing and releasing music since the age of 16.

Now, 10 years later, her latest LP called "Good As It Gets" will be released on October 11, 2024.

Whitney says it covers a lot of topics like love, friendship and life.

Whitney is a rising country star who travels from Los Angeles to Nashville to write songs, perform and promote her music.

She's opened for Country Music stars including Josh Turner, Billy Currington, and Maddie & Tae just to name a few.

You can hear her perform live at Redemption Bar and Grill on November 8, 2024.

For more information visit her webpage whitneyluskmusic.com.

