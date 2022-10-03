Covered by Medicare? What you need to know about the annual election period

Utahns currently covered by a Medicare plan can switch or drop a plan during the upcoming Annual Election Period, which is October 15 through December 7, 2022.

When you sign up during this period, coverage will begin on the plans you choose on January 1, 2023.

For older Utahns and their families, Michael Reeves with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah joined us to talk about Medicare health plan options and benefits.

He says Medicare plans come in a variety of offerings to meet individual budget needs.

Plans with a large provider network give the most opportunity to keep seeing providers you prefer and trust.

Whenever you turn 65 years old, you can sign up for a Medicare Advantage Plan and/or a Medicare drug plan.

Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans generally offer more benefits and overage than Original Medicare (Parts A and B).

Most Medicare Advantage (MA) plans combine medical and prescription coverage. Some also offer dental and vision coverage.

MA plans are offered by private insurers, like Regence. And they offer a variety of services for members beyond traditional health care coverage, including nutrition support, wellness benefits, and more.

Medicare Supplement Plans are also called Medigap plans. They help to cover some of the out-of-pocket costs at Original Medicare doesn't pay.

Part D is prescription dug coverage. You can learn more about the four parts of Medicare and health plan options at medicare.gov.

Reeves says there's a new benefit for members that Regence is excited to offer for next year.

It's called Papa Pals. They are a friendly pal who provides an extra set of hands, a shoulder to lean on, and a listening ear — when, where, and how you need.

They'll help with everyday tasks like transportation, running errands, shopping, help around the house and more.

This provides 48 hours of help every year at no additional cost. It's available both in-person and virtually via a phone call.

It's currently available on all Regence MA plans now.

If you or a loved one has Medicare, check out Medicare.gov or call a licensed professional you trust to understand your needs and find a plan that works for you.

You can find an insurance agent nearby by contacting a local senior center or by visiting the Utah Department of Aging and Adult Services at daas.utah.gov or find local agents at shiphelp.org.

You can also call Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and they will connect you with a licensed Medicare agent in your area. Call 844-REGENCE (734-3623) - TTY: 711 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm.

Regence offers a variety of affordable Medicare plans. Learn more by visiting regence.com/medicare.

