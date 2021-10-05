COVID and flu could be a double whammy in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Many in the medical community are gearing up for a more aggressive flu season than the one we saw last year.

In 2020, because of strict COVID regulations, masking and social distancing, the flu season was mild.

But this year, with people mingling again, even if they are taking precautions, we could very likely see an uptick in the flu.

Sadly, with the pandemic still raging, this could cause a double whammy affect for our hospitals and health care workers and our healthcare system could easily be overwhelmed.

It is because of this, that Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Community Nursing Services wants to encourage all Utah residents, 6 months and older, to get their flu shot.

Flu shots are now available at doctor's offices and pharmacies across the state and CNS flu clinics are now ongoing.

Book an individual appointment, locate a flu clinic at a local school, or schedule a community or employee clinic by going to cns-cares.org

And, learn more about being Healthier Together at Regence.com.

