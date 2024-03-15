Cozy Spoonfuls are a healthy treat that do not taste healthy

Jami Wright started Cozy Spoonfuls in 2022 because she loves protein balls, but they wanted one that tasted guilty without the guilt.

And wow, did she succeed! Cozy Spoonfuls are so good that you'll have to hide them from your kids!

Each protein ball is scooped out and weighed, so they are convenient as a quick, healthy snack for at home or on-the go.

They come in five flavors: Butterfinger, Confetti Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle.

You can order online at cozyspoonfuls.com or through Beehive Meals and at The Store.

