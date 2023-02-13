CPR is easy to learn and you could save the life of someone you love

This year, the American Heart Association is focusing on CPR for American Heart Month in February.

Each year, 350,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest. Globally cardiac arrest claims more lives than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms and house fires combined.

About 90 percent of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital will die.

If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love or know.

So, the American Heart Association is challenging every household to have someone who knows CPR, to Be the Beat for their family, friends, and community.

Dr. Chad Bittner, Board President, American Heart Association, Utah and Chief Medical Officer for OptumCare in Utah joined us with CPR training.

For more information please visit: goredforwomen.org or heart.org.