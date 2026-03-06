Craft Club SLC helps people meet new friends and connect with old ones through crafts

Craft Club SLC partners with local businesses around Salt Lake City to host pop-up craft nights.

Founder Janelle Widtfeldt, says she created the club to help women meet new friends and connect with old ones.

Janelle and Nancy Brown joined us with an example of one of the crafts they do, Pressed Flower Art.

They have several events coming up including Mommy & Me with Felt Right, Spring Solstice Celebration at Blackrock Resort in Park City, Craft & Yoga in South Jordan and Friending Night, which focuses on helping women make friends in Utah.

You can see all their events on Instagram @craftclubslc.