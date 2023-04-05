Craig Swapp & Associates' commercials are funny, but carry a serious message

You've likely seen the new TV commercials for Craig Swapp & Associates where the insurance adjuster tries to give an injured person a very small check.

We invited Craig and Ryan Swapp on the show to find out more about the creative ads and how they came to be.

Craig says, "Unfortunately, it comes from the reality that our clients face constantly before they hire us. In the over 30 years we've been helping injured people, we see that insurance companies love to minimize their injuries, their lost wages, their insured's fault, and try to get away with giving people proverbial small checks".

The Swapps say they wanted to convey that in a way that is visually clear and interesting as well a a little lighthearted and memorable.

Ryan told us a story about one of his clients (respecting attorney-client privilege of course) who was a construction worker who got rear-ended.

He was injured and out of work, and was contacted by an insurance agent who made him a $2,500 on the spot! He didn't take the offer and called Craig Swapp & Associates instead.

Ryan says he ended up needing thousands and thousands of dollars in care and even had to change to a less physically-demanding job.

So, in a nutshell, they are able to turn a bad situation into something positive for their clients.

Craig and Ryan told us to "stay tuned"... they have another commercial coming soon about how persistent an insurance company can be to give you a small check, which is both hilarious and a little concerning too.

You can contact Craig Swapp & Associates at craigswapp.com or by calling 801-444-4444.