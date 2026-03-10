Creamy Avocado “Everything Bagel” Cucumber Salad Recipe

Creamy Avocado “Everything Bagel” Cucumber Salad
Serves: 1–2
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 large English cucumber
- 2 Tbsp whipped cream cheese
- ½ ripe avocado, diced
- 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tsp soy sauce or coconut aminos
- ½ tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp everything bagel seasoning
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- ½ tsp chili crisp (optional but amazing)
- 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
Instructions
- Slice the cucumber thin with a mandoline directly into a deli container or large jar.
- Add the cream cheese, avocado, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and everything bagel seasoning.
- Put the lid on and shake well until the cream cheese lightly coats the cucumbers.
- Open the container and add green onions, sesame seeds, and chili crisp.
- Give it one more quick shake and enjoy straight from the container.