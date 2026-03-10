Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Creamy Avocado “Everything Bagel” Cucumber Salad Recipe

Cucumber Salad is today's recipe for TikTok Tuesday.
Posted

Creamy Avocado "Everything Bagel" Cucumber Salad

Serves: 1–2
Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 large English cucumber
  • 2 Tbsp whipped cream cheese
  • ½ ripe avocado, diced
  • 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tsp soy sauce or coconut aminos
  • ½ tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp everything bagel seasoning
  • 1 green onion, thinly sliced
  • ½ tsp chili crisp (optional but amazing)
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

  1. Slice the cucumber thin with a mandoline directly into a deli container or large jar.
  2. Add the cream cheese, avocado, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and everything bagel seasoning.
  3. Put the lid on and shake well until the cream cheese lightly coats the cucumbers.
  4. Open the container and add green onions, sesame seeds, and chili crisp.
  5. Give it one more quick shake and enjoy straight from the container.
