Creamy Sausage and Mushroom Pasta recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Creamy Sausage and Mushroom Pasta.

For the Pasta:



1 lb. dried short pasta

8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms

1 shallot, minced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2/3 c. Romano cheese, grated

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 c. dry white wine

1/2 c. reserved pasta water

1 1/2 c. heavy cream

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

Extra Romano cheese & fresh chopped parsley for garnish



For the Sausage:



1 lb. ground pork

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, minced

1 tsp. garlic, minced



Directions:

1. Cook the pasta to package directions in salted, boiling water. Reserve ½ c. of the pasta water for later use. Drain the pasta and toss in a bowl with a little olive oil. Cover and reserve for later.

2. Make the sausage by placing its ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands until its just mixed together. Flatten the sausage into a single patty.

3. Heat the oil in a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add the large sausage patty and cook 4-5 minutes on one side without flipping so it can brown. Carefully flip the patty and cook another few minutes before breaking it up into bite-size pieces. Add the mushrooms, shallots, and garlic and cook 5 or so more minutes to soften the mushrooms.

4. Add the white wine and simmer a few minutes while scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Add the cream, nutmeg, salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Cook another 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the cheese until its completely melted in. Stir in the reserved pasta water. Toss with the pasta and serve warm garnished with extra romano cheese and some chopped parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit; smithsfoodanddrug.com.

