Create a steak house experience for dad this Father's Day

Ribeye Steak

1 Ribeye steak preferable prime cut that is approximately 1 1/4 - 1 1/2 inch

NOTE: Leslie used a 12-16 oz. steak.

Salt and pepper to taste

Take the steak out of the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before grilling to bring the meat to room temperature.

While the steak is resting, get your grill or grill pan to 450-500 degrees.

Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides.

Place the steak on the grill and close the lid. Cook for 6 minutes. Rotate half the way through so there are nice grill marks on the steak.

Flip the steak and cook approximately 12 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 140-145 medium.

For medium rare, the internal temperature should read 130-135. That will be a total cooking time of 14-16 minutes.

Wedge Salad



1 head of iceberg lettuce

4 slices of cooked and crumbled bacon

1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 cup blue cheese dressing

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Peel off outer discolored leaves of the iceberg lettuce. Rinse under cold water. Cut the head of lettuce in half and then in half again. This will make 4 wedges.Place the wedges on the plate and top with blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, tomatoes and additional blue cheese crumbles.

Serve cold.

Classic Gin Martini (shaken not stirred)



2 1/2 oz of your favorite gin

1/2 oz dry vermouth

1 dash of orange bitters (optional)

3 olives

Place martini glass in the freezer an hour before making your martini.

Fill a martini shaker with ice. Pour in gin and vermouth.

Shake until the outside of the shaker is frosty.

Strain liquid into a martini glass. Add a dash of orange bitters if desired.

Garnish with 3 olives.

Loaded Baked Potato

2 Large russet potato, scrubbed clean

4 slices of bacon

2 green onion

4 tbsp soften butter

1/4 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven or grill to 400 degrees. Pierce scrubbed potatoes 3-4 times and wrap potatoes in foil.

Place wrapped potatoes in the oven or on the grill for 30-40 minutes. When a sharp knife easily goes through the potato skin and its flesh, the potatoes are done.

In a skillet, cook slices of bacon until it is crispy. 4-5 per side. Drain bacon on a paper towel on a plate. Finely chop the slices.

Slice green onions and shred cheddar cheese.

When the potatoes are done, slice vertically halfway through the potato and scoop out the flesh into a mixing bowl.

Lightly mash the potato flesh and add bacon, green onion, soften butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese and salt and pepper. Gently combine. Put mixture back into the potatoes. Place potatoes back in the oven for 7-10 minutes or on the grill for 5-7 minutes.

All recipes courtesy of Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.