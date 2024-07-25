Create and art piece for your walls even if you're not an artist

Many people wouldn't classify themselves as an artist so creating an art piece for the walls of your home sounds ominous.

Kent Youngstrom explained to Jenny Hardman that he is an artist whose after the pursuit of originality and can help you create an art piece no matter your skill level.

His commission box is sent directly to you which includes a canvas and supplies. Kent even includes a candle and play list so you can make a night out of it.

You can paint alone, make it a date night or paint with a small group.

This would also make a great wedding gift, anniversary gift or if you're going through a life change and need something new to inspire you.

Kent's art is designed, inked, splattered, and textured by hand in his studio in Kamas, Utah.

This weekend you can meet Kent at the Wasatch Back Art Festival.

July 26th and 27th, 2024

Heber City Main Street Park

250 S Main Street

Heber City, Utah

More information about Kent check out his website and for more information about the art festival go to WasatchBackArtFestival.com.