Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

Create peace in your home with 5 minute meditation for your kids

Supporting healthier emotional patterns for both kids and parents
5 minute meditation
Posted

Jessie Larson and Camille Walker, the founders of 5 Minute Meditations For Kids, are parents of collectively 7 children and they were looking for ways to create peace and calm in their homes without it being a huge undertaking.

They say children are navigating big emotions in a fast-moving world. Building emotional resilience early gives them confidence, calm, and lifelong coping skills.

Their meditations are kid-centered, warm, imaginative, and soothing—something children actually love and look forward to.

The meditations could help with big emotions, worries, bedtime struggles, after-school meltdowns, transitions, and moments when kids need grounding or confidence.

By keeping everything simple, short, and engaging, families are able to build a calm routine that doesn't require a major time commitment.

Check them out here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE