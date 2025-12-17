Create peace in your home with 5 minute meditation for your kids

Jessie Larson and Camille Walker, the founders of 5 Minute Meditations For Kids, are parents of collectively 7 children and they were looking for ways to create peace and calm in their homes without it being a huge undertaking.

They say children are navigating big emotions in a fast-moving world. Building emotional resilience early gives them confidence, calm, and lifelong coping skills.

Their meditations are kid-centered, warm, imaginative, and soothing—something children actually love and look forward to.

The meditations could help with big emotions, worries, bedtime struggles, after-school meltdowns, transitions, and moments when kids need grounding or confidence.

By keeping everything simple, short, and engaging, families are able to build a calm routine that doesn't require a major time commitment.

