Create your own unique jewelry at Gem Studio at City Creek Center

You can make a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or a loved one at Gem Studio in City Creek Center.

They offer silversmithing workshops where you can make rings, Bolo ties, pendants, earrings and bracelets.

Gem Studio supplies all the materials you'll need and the instructors guide you step-by-step through the whole process.

Matt and Lauren James started Gem tudio as a way to give back to impoverished communities.

A portion of the profits made at Gem Studio are used to support an orphanage the James' started in Uganda.

You can make a reservation for a workshop or walk-ins are welcomed as well.

Click here for more information or visit shopcitycreekcenter.com.