Madison Reid, Mrs. Madi, says creating a delicious burger at home doesn't need to be complicated.

She says you only need two ingredients for the patty — seasoning and ground beef.

Making homemade brioche buns to go with your burger elevates the meal.

She says, "A sturdy bread like brioche will hold the burger toppings without getting soggy and taste buttery and delicious!"

The buns take about three hours to make, but most of that time is rising. It's under 30 minutes of active time in the kitchen.

You can see her recipe for the Best American Burger here.

