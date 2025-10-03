Creole & Sliders Café is co-sponsoring a Jazz & Blues Fest

Creole & Sliders Café say they believe they are the only true Creole restaurant in Salt Lake City and they're inviting you to a Jazz & Blues Fest.

Owners Frank and Jovanna Henry joined us with some of their specialties which include Creole Jumbo, Jambalaya, Red Beans & Rice, Shrimp PO Boys and Sliders.

The authentic Creole food represents three generations of recipes passed down to Jovanna from her mother and grandmother. The recipes have been in her family for more than 100 years.

Frank Henry played football for the University of Utah Utes during the 1977-1978 season and says he fell in love with Utah and vowed to come back one day.

Two years ago Frank and his wife, Jovanna, fulfilled that promise and moved to Bountiful, Utah and now they're bringing a little "Southern Soul" flavor to his old collegiate stomping grounds.

They are co-sponsoring a Jazz & Blues Fest along with their next-door neighbor Chappel Brewing on October 11, 2025 in the parking lot. The headlining band will be Salt Lake Blues legend Harry Lee and his Back Alley Blues Band.

There will be live bands and a DJ, great food and games. They say it's a family affair so bring the kids!

Find more information on Instagram @creolesliderscafe.

