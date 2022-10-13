Watch Now
CRISP & GREEN is opening its first location in Utah!

CRISP &amp; GREEN makes delicious, nutritious and made-from-scratch fast food.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 16:25:01-04

CRISP & GREEN is coming to Utah!

The Sandy CRISP & GREEN will be opening at 9710 South State Street in Sandy on October 15, 2022.

CRISP & GREEN offers delicious and nutritious made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies.

Lily Smith, co-founder of the restaurant chain, joined us with how they put together a fall menu item, a squash bowl with kale, arugula, roasted chicken, maple roasted butternut squash, apples, quinoa, white cheddar, candied pecans and apple cider pumpkin seed dressing.

Lily says CRISP & GREEN was founded on the belief that nourishing a healthy lifestyle goes beyond the kitchen.

Over the next two years, CRISP & GREEN plans to open several more locations in the Beehive State.

The Sandy location is owned and operated by local franchisee, Utah-based C&K.

For more information please visit: crispandgreen.com.

