Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Two Sauces recipes by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Two Sauces.

For the Nuggets:

2-3 lbs. chicken breasts, cut into chunks

1 c. dill pickle juice

1/2 c. buttermilk

1 c. flour

1 c. plain bread crumbs

3 Tbsp. powdered sugar

2 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. pepper

Oil for frying

Chopped parsley for garnish

Sauce One:

1 c. Catalina dressing

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

3 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. dried mustard

Sauce Two:

1/4 c. honey

2 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1/4 c. BBQ sauce

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 c. mayonnaise

Directions

1. Make the two sauces by combining their ingredients in mixing bowls, whisking until combined, and placing in the fridge to wait until the chicken nuggets are done.

2. Make sure the chicken is cut into bite-size pieces. Place the chicken in a large zipper bag. Add in the pickle juice and buttermilk. Mix it around then let it sit to marinate 30 minutes.

3. In a heavy pot, over medium high heat, add 3-4 inches of oil. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350 degrees. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees, and place a wire rack in a sheet pan.

4. Meanwhile, combine the flour, breadcrumbs, powdered sugar, salt, paprika, baking powder, and pepper in a large zipper bag. Mix thoroughly. Drain the chicken in a colander. Add the marinated chicken to the bag with the flour mixture. Zip the bag shut and toss the chicken around until it is evenly coated.

5. Use a spider to add a bunch of the chicken to the hot oil. Fry for 3-5 minutes or until the chicken is crispy and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160 degrees. Place the cooked chicken on the wire rack and place it in the oven to keep warm while you cook the rest of the chicken. Make sure the oil temperature gets back to 350 before frying more nuggets. Serve the chicken warm with the two sauces. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.