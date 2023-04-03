Cross E Ranch's Baby Animal Festival IS happening, just a little later this year

Winter just doesn't want to leave Utah yet, so the Baby Animal Festival at Cross E Ranch is being pushed back a little, to the middle of April.

It will start on April 14, 2023 and go through May 20, 2023.

Heather Limon and her brother are the owners of Cross E Ranch and right now she says she feels like the mother of dozens of newborns, including a baby donkey.

There are also lambs, goats, llamas, alpacas, calves, bunnies, chicks, and cows too.

Cross E Ranch also has play areas with slides for kids and a brand new ropes course this year.

You'll want to eat at the ranch too — including hamburgers made from the beef raised on the property. The doughnuts are pretty famous too.

For more information and to check out discounts, please visit crosseranch.com.