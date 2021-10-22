Crumbl Cookies - Utah Based and Nationally Loved

OREM — If you like delicious gourmet cookies, chances are you're a fan of Crumbl Cookies. Crumbl Cookies is a Utah based cookie company that just celebrated its fourth anniversary. Started by cousins Jason MaGowan and Sawyer Hemsley with one shop in Logan, this company has now grown to over 270 stores nationwide and counting.

Anna Tibbitts, the Public Relations Manager for Crumbl says there’s a lot to enjoy about this company.

“Crumble is a brand that is so lovable and post-able and shareable. We're being recognized around the nation with our pink box. And I love that this is a product that brings people together, it is something that connects friends, families, loved ones.”

Crumbl is a company people can really get behind. Recently Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled featured Crumbl in their music video for the song Let It Go and Crumbl has a huge following of fans on social media. The company has been trending on Tick-Tock seemingly since last February.

“Organically, these tick tock creators started this trending hashtag, and the hashtag was #crumblreview,” says Tibbitts. “What they do is every Monday morning they would go into our stores, we'd have lines out the doors, they would get their crumbl cookies they go sit in their cars or take them home and then they would rank all of the flavors that week, on a scale of 1 to 10.”

Tibbitts says that this feedback has been huge for the company and that they really take it to heart.

“If customers want to see a cookie, we will look into making that cookie and if they don't like how we make a certain cookie, we'll revisit the recipe and try to make it better for them.”

Crumble cookies has a little something for everybody. You can buy a single cookie or up to a party pack of 12 and if you don't think they have the type of cookie you're looking for, well, they have over 200 varieties of cookies, and the menu is constantly changing.

But depending on the season, or even the day, you can have a variety of different cookies. In fact, in the next week leading up to Halloween, you can find some candy on your cookies, like Twix and Reeses. You can also try their new Aggie Blue Mint flavor, a flavor that pays homage to founder Sawyer Hemsley’s alma-mater, Utah State University. No matter what flavor you like, however, Tibbitts says that at the end of the day, they just hope that these daily fresh baked treats bring people closer together.

“I think it's such a great product for people to gather over, right? We have them at events, you can have them at a celebration of yourself or for other people, you can have them at some of the most important moments of your life, we've had people use crumble to propose to each other. We've had them to do gender reveals. We've had them to keep long distance relationships going. I just think it's a very meaningful magic product that that people can connect over.”

For more information on Crumbl Cookies, log onto their website at crumblcookies.com.

