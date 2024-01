For the first time in two years Cupbop has a new menu item. Chef JB showed us how he puts together the "Snow Bop".

It's served freshly-cooked in every Cupbob store and is a Korean tradition with an American twist. You'll notice it's not the typical sweet-and-sour-chicken you're familiar with.

And, it's only available during the winter months. But, if folks like it, they may bring it back next year.

You can learn more and find the Cupbop nearest you at cupbop.com.