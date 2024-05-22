Watch Now
Cupbop has been introducing Korean flavors to Utahns for years

This Utah-based restaurant chain has new items including fish-shaped ice cream!
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 22, 2024
May is National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Cupbop has stepped up to introduce their delicious take on Korean cuisine.

The Cupbob food truck was first introduced in Utah in 2013, serving up Korean barbeque-inspired fast food. It has since grown nationwide.

They joined us in the kitchen with some some new things you can get.

Have you heard about their fish-shaped (not flavored) ice cream?!?

New Mandoo is more crispy and crunchy and juicy.

They're also offering 50 percent off Korean ice cream.

They also have a $2.99 deal going on.

You can find more information at cupbop.com.

