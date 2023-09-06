Current data shows that 1 in 9 Utah children don't know where their next meal is coming from

Current data shows that 1 in 9 Utah children are food-insecure, not knowing where their next meal is coming from.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. Michelle Benedict with USANA Kids Eat says in 2022, they delivered more than 444,000 meals to at-risk youth in 84 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

They distribute them in backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday without school breakfast or lunch. There are seven meals in each backpack.

One of the districts the weekend food bags are delivered to is Murray.Sierra Marsh, a social working in the district, says she sees first-hand how important the bags of food are.

She says it's heartwarming to see the relief on their faces, knowing they won't have to worry about being hungry.

USANA Kids Eat are looking for sponsors to adopt schools in Utah.

You can become a Monthly Donor and every dollar you give goes for food for kids. No donation goes to administration costs. That's taken care of by USANA Health Sciences.

Or, you can join the Weekend Bag Program. Families or businesses can adopt a school.

For more information please visit: UsanaKisEat.org.