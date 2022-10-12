Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween is a perfect movie to watch in October.

It was filmed in Utah and we talked to the writer/director Rob York as well as one of the actors from the movie, Tanner Gillman.

They said the movie is about high school teenagers who accidentally unleash an ancient Irish entity on their hometown and must stop it before midnight on Halloween.

York says if you're a fan of 80's classics like The Goonies, Monster Squad and Poltergeist — you'll love Curse of Crom.

Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween is available now on streaming platforms to rent and buy.

