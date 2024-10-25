Curveture is Utah County's first, and Utah's only, plus-sized resale shop!

Over two-thirds of American women are plus-sized (14+), but they still aren't represented well in the fashion industry and often end up being forced to buy what fits them, not the items that actually represent their own personal tastes.

Curveture has a wide variety of unique, handpicked, brand-new and used items ranging from size XL (14) to 7XL (40).

Taudine Andrew, co-founder and CEO says, "We have everything from formal wear for special occasions to casual and athletic wear to outerwear and even some Halloween and holiday items for the upcoming holidays and colder weather!"

Curveture's retail space is uniquely beautiful, welcoming, comfortable, and celebratory of plus-sized women!

They commissioned custom plus-sized renditions of famous paintings that are decorating the store to create a rich, regal, beautiful environment that doesn't feel like a dingy thrift store or sterile department store.

Shopping at Curveture is affordable for all! Prices range from $1–$30. The average price per piece is around $7-8.

Curveture also buys clothes! You can sell them your new and used clothing sizes XL and up for an instant cash payout!

Taudine says, "We are especially looking for outerwear right now. We can pay about 25-33 percent of what we can resell the item for. Our typical buying range is between $0.50 and $10."

Curveture's Grand Opening is Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 5-8pm. The store is located at 1394 N. Freedom in Provo.

For more information visit shopcurveture.com.