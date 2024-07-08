Custom cakes to celebrate 'The PLACE' birthday!

FOX13 'The PLACE' is turning 9 years old and Sprinkle Berry Cakes & Desserts is helping us celebrate!

Owner Raquel Oreggia joined co-host Morgan Saxton in the kitchen to talk about cake and cupcake design, including textures and colors.

Watch the video (above) to see her technique in making beautiful roses and flower designs.

Sprinkle Berry Cakes and Desserts specializes in custom cakes and cupcakes for any celebration including birthdays, weddings, sympathy or just-for-fun!

Raquel is from Brazil and love to incorporate Brazilian flavors and recipes in our cakes, if customers are always open to try new flavors.

Visit her online to see examples of her work or to message Raquel directly to order.

