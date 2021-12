Who doesn't love cozying up in the winter to some hot chocolate?! So why not make custom mugs for everyone on your list this year!

Anna Rose Johnson (“The How-To Gal”)/ DIY expert, showed us how simple it is with Cricut, especially now that there is the Cricut Mug Press.

There are over 200,000 different images in the library to choose from plus you can custom each mug so it's extra special for each person.

For more information you can go to cricut.com or follow Anna @thehowtogal on Instagram