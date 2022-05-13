Watch
The Place

Actions

Customizing, building & buying your car online -- it's possible and popular right now

You can "click and build" your car all from you computer or phone.
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 15:47:58-04

You can buy almost anything online these days — and that includes your dream car.

Automakers' websites make it simple: You click the "build and price" tab and equip your imaginary car just the way you want it.

Your engine, your transmission, your wheels and tires, your exterior color, your seat fabric, your choice of entertainment system - you name it, you can generally specify it.

Becca Anderson, Sales Manager, Ken Garff West Valley Ford, says people love the online feature they offer because you can get the thrill of seeing something you customized digitally get built into a complex physical machine.

And if you need help, it's just a click away.

Of course if you're the customer who still likes to look under the hood and kick the tires, Ken Garff showrooms are open as well.

Go to kengarff.com to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere