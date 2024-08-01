Cyclists of all abilities will help raise funds for the National Ability Center.

The Summit Challenge will return to the National Ability Center (NAC)on Saturday, August 24, 2024 with the goal of raising $150,000 for adaptive recreation programs.

Rides run through the scenic mountains and valleys of Summit and Wasatch counties.

With multiple courses available, ranging from 16 to 100 miles, cyclists of all abilities can take part.

The annual challenge raises money to support more than 30,000 experiences that the National Ability Center offers annually.

Their programs include skiing, snowboarding, indoor climbing, Nordic, fat biking, rafting, mountain biking and more!

Summit Challenge rides begin between 7:00am and 9:30am, depending on distance.

The event village will open at 11am with lunch, refreshments and entertainment.

That will be followed by an awards presentation and the village will wrap up at 4pm.

For more information about the Summit Challenge, please visit: summitchallenge100.org.