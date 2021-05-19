Dad and daughter plan a live concert for their fans in Utah and around the world

Since we first talked to Mat and Savanna Shaw a few months ago, the daddy daughter have recorded more songs and are now planning their first live in-person headline concert.

We talked to them about their success that started with a viral video. Mat and Savanna sat at their kitchen table in Kaysville and belted out "The Prayer", a duet made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

When they released their performance they thought family and friends would see it. Little did they know the song would change the course of their lives completely.

They now have more than half a million subscribers on YouTube, and have a new album, their third, called 'Stand By Me' which will be released at a live concert at the Eccles Theater on May 21.

Mat and Savanna say in addition to the live performance, it will be live streamed and already there are people in more than 20 countries who will be watching and listening.

'Stand by Me' is a collection of the Shaws favorite songs with a theme of connection and celebrating the fact that we've all stood by each other through the past year.

For more information please visit matandsavannahmusic.com.