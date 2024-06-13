Dad will love this home-grilled meal for Father's Day

What dad really wants on Father's Day is to be with family, and eat a delicious home-cooked meal. The Vineyard Mom is here to please!

She joined us from her backyard in Wine Country with the recipes.

New York Strip with Herb Butter and Shrimp

4 New York strip steak approximately 10 ounces and 1 ½ inch thick

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

30 minutes before grilling, take the steaks out of the refrigerator and let them rest at room temperature.

Preheat the grill to 425 degrees.

Pat steaks dry then brush a thin coat of extra virgin olive oil over both sides of the steaks.

Season both sides with salt and pepper.

Put steaks on the grill for approximately 4-6 minutes per side. Use a meat thermometer to check

the internal temperature for doneness. Use temperature reading and not time to gauge the doneness of the steaks.

Rare-125 degrees

Medium rare-135 degrees

Medium-145 degrees

It’s best not to cook steak past medium.

Remove steaks from the grill and cover them with foil for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, add a slice of the herbed butter to the top of each steak and cover again. Have the steaks rest for another 5 minutes. Top with 3 cooked shrimp. Serve with more herbed butter on the side.

Shrimp

12 frozen raw shrimp (13-15 count ) with shell and tails on defrosted.

1 ½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tbsp each salt and pepper.

4 skewers. If using wooden skewers, soak skewers for 10 minutes in water before using.

Peel defrosted shrimp leaving tails on. Place shrimp in a mixing bowl. Add extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to the bowl and gently stir to coat the shrimp. Add 3 shrimp per skewer. After the steaks are off the grill, cook shrimp skewers 2- 3 minutes per side. Take shrimp off of the skewers once they have cooled and put them on a plate.

Herbed Butter

1 cup unsalted butter, softened not melted

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp finely chopped thyme

1 tbsp finely chopped chives

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Place butter in a small mixing bowl. Add chopped herbs, salt and pepper. Stir well to combine.

Lay a large piece of plastic wrap out and spoon butter mixture into the middle of the wrap in a log shape. Roll the plastic wrap over the butter while pressing it into a log shape. Twist the ends to close and tighten the wrap.

Place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before using.

Cheesy Potato Bake

1 tbsp salt

3 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes chopped into ½ inch cubes

¼ cup butter

⅔ cup chicken stock

⅓ cup half and half

3 tbsp flour

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp dried thyme

1 cup sour cream

3 cups grated cheddar cheese, divided

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

4 green onions (white and green parts), chopped

Garnish with 2 tbsp chopped parsley

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and grease a 9x13 baking dish.

Add cubed potatoes to a large stock pot with cold water and salt. Bring the potatoes to a boil and cook for 7-10 minutes or until fork tender. Drain potatoes and add them to a large mixing bowl.

In a medium size saucepan, bring chicken stock and butter to a boil.

In a large measuring cup, whisk together half and half, flour, garlic and onion powder and dried thyme.

Pour the half and half flour mixture into the boil broth and whisk constantly until the mixture thickens. Lower heat and add salt and pepper.

Stir in sour cream and half the cheddar cheese.

When the cheese has melted, pour over the potatoes in the mixing bowl. Add green onions and stir to combine.

Add the mixture to the baking dish, spreading it out evenly.

Top with the remaining cheddar cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and browned.

Top with chopped parsley.

Sausage, Egg and Potato Skillet

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 large red potatoes, cubed (1 inch in size)

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

1/2 cup onion, chopped

3 links of Italian sausage or chorizo, sliced

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

4-6 eggs

3 green onions, chopped for garnish

Add extra virgin olive to a large skillet on medium high heat. Add cubed potatoes, salt and pepper and cook for 8-10 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Add the onions and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Add sliced sausage and bell peppers. Reduce heat and cook another 10 minutes until sausage is cooked through and the veggies have softened.

Using a spatula, make 4-6 wells in the skillet and crack an egg into each well. Season each egg with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Cover skillet with a lid or piece of foil and cook eggs to desired doneness (4-6 minutes)

Garnish with chopped green onions and serve.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

