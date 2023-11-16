Dads and their kids can do this simple gratitude activity together

The DADHOOD is a space where dads can find resources to help them be the best version of themselves.

During this time of "thanksgiving", the founder of DADHOOD, Thomas McMinn decided to create an uplifting activities that dads and kids can do together to teach children about gratitude.

Using fun designed leaves, your family can create a gratitude tree as a reminder of all the things you're thankful for.

Thomas and his kids Liam and Jaxson joined us with how it works. You print out the leave template online, cut out the leaves and then take turns writing down what you're grateful for.

Thomas says this simple act will show them the value of respecting and appreciating the world around them.

One by one, stick the gratitude leaves on your child's door.

Thomas suggests connecting with your kids through these tips:

● Let your child lead the activity, fostering their creativity and independence.

● Encourage open conversation about every item you both are grateful for. Dive deep into

the why, igniting a thoughtful discussion about gratitude.

● Feel free to decorate the leaves or use stickers to make them more exciting.

● Turn it into a daily or weekly activity to continually reflect on the blessings you both have in life.

● Remember this activity is about gratitude and connection, not perfection.

You can share your unique gratitude tree by using the hashtag #DadhoodGratitude on Instagram or Facebook.