Dads need community support the same way moms do

Dadhood is a space where dads can find resources to help them be the best version of themselves.

Thomas McMinn is the founder of Dadhood and says he created it to connect deeper with his two kids.

Dadhood also has a podcast and on one of the episodes Thomas met Michael McHenry, owner of Sunday's Best.

They immediately bonded over being dads, and they say they understand dads need support and resources just like moms do.

Thomas and Michael are teaming up to host a Father's Day event sponsored by Dadhood and Sunday's Best. The event is for dads to come and meet other dads in the community.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 8am-4pm there will be a special "Man-u" which includes food every dad will love and they'll also enjoy music from the house band. It's happening at Sunday's Best, 10672 State Street in Sandy.

As you eat you can deepen the connection you have with your dad by playing the Dad Deck, which are conversation starter cards specific to dads and their dadhood experiences.

You can learn more at dadhood.co.