Daisy was rescued from a life on the streets, and now is ready for her forever home!

Daisy was rescued from a life on the streets and now this 8-year-old chihuahua is ready for her forever home!

Daisy was found as a stray and was never claimed. She was in need of a dental and had to have a growth removed, but is otherwise in good health.

She is a sweetheart and very calm. She'd love a home with someone who'd take her for short walks, cuddle at night and watch TV together.

Daisy is good with other dogs and will love you forever!

She's had her vaccinations, she's spayed and is chipped.

For more information please visit: hearts4paws.org.