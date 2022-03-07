Dancers in Utah are stepping up to help people in Ukraine

Many of the world's top ballroom dancers are from Ukraine.

Now, a ballroom dance studio in Orem is ready to step up and help those suffering during the current Russian invasion.

They're putting on a dance show that will help those halfway around the world.

Sasha Altukov and his wife Cheyenne Murillo are among the best in the world at what they do, competing around the country and world in their craft, but the Ukrainian conflict has been tough for them.

“I'm originally from Ukraine. I moved to the United States in 2007,” Altukov said. “It's devastating to see because my family is still back home back in Ukraine and they have to go through this right now.”

So the pair had an idea of how to help. On Tuesday, March 8 shoes will hit the floor for a gala.

People don’t have to attend to support — they can also attend virtually and donate to the cause.

Utah company doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation is going to triple whatever is raised, up to $200,000.

Those who wish to attend can CLICK HERE for tickets, while a DONATION LINK is also available.