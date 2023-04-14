Watch Now
Dancing Among the Stars pairs pro dancers with Utah celebrities

Pro dancers and Utah celebrities will be dancing for charity - and you're invited!
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 14, 2023
Pros from "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars" are coming together for charity in the Dancing Among the Stars event.

It's happening on April 21, 2023 at the Thanksgiving Barn.

Pro dancers will be paired with well-known Utah celebrities.

Dancing Among the Stars is a fundraiser for Charity Vision International, a non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO) that creates sustainable solutions in eye care and empowers local health professionals in the developing world.

They work with optometrists and ophthalmologists to provide cataract surgeries, eye screenings and outreaches.

Get your tickets at charityvision.org.

