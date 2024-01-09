Dancing Blue Shirt Guy has a new children's book

In October 2022, Michael Galyean joined the University of Tennessee Dance Team in a surprise dance during a football timeout but he had no idea his life would change forever!

That evening he became The Dancing Blue Shirt Guy and fans have been loving him ever since!

Michael not only focuses on making people smile with his dance moves but now he has written a children's book.

The Dancing Blue Shirt Boy, released November 2023, is an autobiography and journey about self-doubt, hidden talents, and sharing the joy of dance with the world.

The message is not only meant for the child, but for the person reading it to them too.

Michael believes dance is for everyone & you can find The Dancing Blue Shirt Boy on Amazon.

You can also listen to Michael's podcast, "Shoulda.Woulda.Coulda," which is a casual chat about things learned, desired paths, and what is next on our journey.