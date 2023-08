Got 90 seconds? You could have a piping hot pizza, baked to order!

That's one of the things that sets "Dang Brother Pizza" apart. They have the first commercial Gozney oven in the United States.

That means it only takes a minute and a half to bake a pizza in their wood-fired oven.

The other thing that sets these guys apart is their "food truck", which is a fire truck.

And, yes, they cater and bring it to your party.

You can find more at dangbrotherpizzaut.com.