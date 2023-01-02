Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit is in the traveling exhibit space at the Museum of Natural Curiosity at Thanksgiving Point!

Here, children enter the world of Daniel Tiger and his friends to explore the Neighborhood.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is one of the most-watched kids' programs on television and was inspired by the iconic Mister Rogers' Neighborhood show.

The exhibit allows kids to live a day in the Neighborhood through a three-dimensional, multi-sensory experience – and it will only be available until January 13!

For more information please visit: thanksgivingpoint.org.

