Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

You still have time to take your kids to Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood!
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit is in the traveling exhibit space at the Museum of Natural Curiosity!
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 12:28:28-05

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit is in the traveling exhibit space at the Museum of Natural Curiosity at Thanksgiving Point!

Here, children enter the world of Daniel Tiger and his friends to explore the Neighborhood.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is one of the most-watched kids' programs on television and was inspired by the iconic Mister Rogers' Neighborhood show.

The exhibit allows kids to live a day in the Neighborhood through a three-dimensional, multi-sensory experience – and it will only be available until January 13!

For more information please visit: thanksgivingpoint.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere