Daniels Summit is a perfect staycation in the summer or winter

When you think of Daniels Summit Lodge in beautiful Heber Valley, activities in the snow may come to mind.

But, it's also a great staycation for summer months as well.

We talked with Aspen Peterson with Rocky Mountain Outfitters who said horseback rides are back this summer!

You can take a one hour or two hour ride through the backcountry and experience beautiful views including of Strawberry Reservoir.

You don't need to be staying at the resort to go for a ride, but you do need a reservation ahead of time.

During the winter, they hope to bring back the sleigh rides too. That's an amazing thing to do during the holidays.

For more information please visit rockymountainoutfitters.com.

Speaking of the winter months, it will soon be time to make your reservation for a snowmobile ride at Daniels Summit.

Becky Loveless with Daniels Summit told us about their groomed trail that is a 26-mile loop to enjoy.

You'll also want to stop by the general store to do a little shopping for yourself or someone you love.

It's so much fun to complete the experience by staying at the lodge and eating in the restaurant.

You can learn more at danielssummit.com.