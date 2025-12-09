"DAVID" is a reimagining of the iconic Biblical story of David vs. Goliath

"DAVID" is one of the most anticipated animated films of the year.

This feature reimagines the iconic Biblical story of David vs. Goliath.

The red-carpet premiere of "DAVID" is in Utah on Monday, December 8, 2025 at Thanksgiving Point Megaplex before opening in theaters nationwide on December 19, 2025.

We talked with voice actors Brandon Engman and Brian Stivale who are the voices of Young David and Samuel respectively.

They say it was amazing to hear their voices matched with the stunning animation of the film.

"DAVID" blends action, heart and deep emotional themes and it's meant for every member of the family.

You can learn more at angel.com/movies/david.