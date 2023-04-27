Dawn's Corner shows us products and gifts in honor of Mother's Day

Dawn McCarthy, a beauty & lifestyle advisor for Dawn's Corner, joined us with 4 products for moms in honor of Mother's Day.

Minimalist Breast Pump Bag & Vegan Leather Cooler Bag

The Minimalist Breast Pump Bag was created with moms who don't want to sacrifice style, functionality, or versatility in toting a breast pump bag. It can fit up to a 13" laptop, can be used as a diaper bag, or everything bag. This bag is stylish and doesn't scream breast pump or diaper bag Made from premium vegan leather, and the first-ever patent pending removable pump pouch, the Minimalist Pump bag is a mama's must have and a dream come true.

Bluelene

Bluelene is just launching the Essentials Trio in time for Mother's day. It features their brand-new CleanPlus+ facial cleanser-toner-make-up remover in ONE. Formulated for the full range of skin types from sensitive to acne prone. First ingredient is organic aloe vera, not water and no alcohol. This brand believes in multi-function products that are affordable and really work. This set has everything mom needs for beautiful skin. We are also heading into high UV index time, so sunscreen is critical to keep Mom's skin protected. Did you know that 80% of our skin aging comes from UVA sun exposure? Sunfix is the first full spectrum sunscreen with MB that not only focuses on preventing UVB damage, but also prevents photo-aging from UVA sun exposure, and repairs skin damage like wrinkles and is coral reef safe.

SuperJeweler

What Mom doesn't love jewelry, and Thanks to SuperJeweler they have you covered this Mother's Day. Since 1999 -SuperJeweler.com has been offering amazing jewelry at the absolute lowest prices. All of their diamonds come from ethical, conflict-free suppliers and offer lab grown gems as well. Superjeweler has a in house factory in NY where their master jeweler sets and perfects everything, and every single piece of jewelry ships FREE and comes with a No risk 60 day return policy and lifetime guarantee-If you are looking for great pricing, amazing collections and options to choose from, go to

MacroLife Naturals

Looking for a gift for the Dog Mom? Being a Fur mom is just like any other mom, it's about having a healthy kid-even if they do have 4 paws! A Good long pet life starts with Good nutrition and Macro Pets ALL in one Dog Multivitamin and Probiotics does just that-plus it's Doctor & Veterinarian approved. Many dogs and cats suffer from digestion & skin disorders due to unbalanced microbiome and Macro pets Superfood helps balance this with 4 Billion Pet Probiotics which is NOT found in dog foods. This product also helps reduce paw licking, provides immune support and fresher breath to name just a few. Just sprinkle over their favorite kibble, and you are good to go.

Magnetic Me

Spoil mom this Mother's Day with some Pajamas from Magnetic Me. The pajama sets have a magnetic-fastening top, temperature-regulating fabric, and classic piping design. Made from eco-friendly modal, these pajamas can withstand countless washes without pilling and the color never fades. Mom will love lounging in these all day. Want to match your daughter-The no drama pajama long sleeve set for girls comes complete with magnets at the neck so kids can dress themselves before bed. (no over-the-head struggles.) eco-friendly modal fabric is soft on skin, breathable, and created with a snug fit.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com or visit dawnscorner.com.

