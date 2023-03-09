Dawn's Corner shows us products to celebrate women this month

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us with some products created, developed, founded or designed in honor of Women's History Month.

Petite Âme bottles are for our little humans. Plastic bottles are produced with food-grade plastic, all pieces are BPA, PVC, and Phthalate free. Plastic bottles are designed for cold drinks and stainless steel bottles are designed for both warm and cool drinks. Stainless steel bottles are produced with pro-grade stainless steel construction. These are so cute and fun and every kid will want one for home, traveling or for school.

AVYA Advance Ayurvedic Skincare - co-founded by Deepika Vyas, pharmacist and Ayurvedic expert, as well as her partner Dr. Tanuj Nakra, world-renowned, double board-certified facial cosmetic and ophthalmic surgeon - celebrates a more radiant you – inside and out. Inspired by nature and perfected by science, AVYA combines state-of-the-art technology with Ayurvedic botanical ingredients for proven results. Among AVYA’s bestselling, luxurious, high-performance formulas are Advanced Night Moisturizer, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, addresses hyperpigmentation, and intensely hydrates skin for overnight renewal, and Eye Bright Cream, which lifts and brightens around the eye region to reduce the look of puffiness, redness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

The Rainfall Shower Head by GURIN - On average, women spend over $3,000 a year on haircare! Consider skipping the trendy and overpriced hair products. Now, healthy hair starts in the shower with The Rainfall Shower Head by Gurin. The luxury shower head features an adjustable head, anti-clogging nozzles for maximum water pressure, and an output of 1.8 Gallons Per Minute, so you’ll save on your water bill! With a built-in filter, the Rainfall Shower Head also fights harmful hard water and limescale that can otherwise leave hair looking dull and damaged. Swapping out your shower head is one of the most cost effective beauty hacks that produces long term results, and the Rainfall Shower Head makes it easier than ever.

NozeBot Baby Nasal Aspirator- Developed by a pediatric ENT, the NozeBot is a battery-powered suction device created to clear nasal congestion in children ages 0-3 years old. With three levels of hospital-grade suction, the NozeBot empowers parents to care for their infant or toddler’s respiratory discomfort at home, allowing their baby to breathe, eat and sleep better.

Cradlewise- is the only convertible smart crib that can be used from birth through 24 months. It bounces baby back to sleep before they begin crying using advanced AI technology. By bundling a smart bassinet, crib, Wi-Fi monitor, sleep insights, sound machine, and room-temperature monitor all in one, Cradlewise offers parents a connected sleep support system.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.