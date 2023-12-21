Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Dealing with grief during the holidays

If you're grieving for a loved one this holiday season, you're not alone
If there's an empty chair at your holiday table, you're not alone. The holidays can bed hard if you're grieving for a loved one.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 15:23:18-05

The holidays can be extremely difficult for those who are grieving.

Leah Harter, HCMHC, is the counseling clinical director & therapist at the Christian Center of Park City and joined Jenny Hardman with four suggestions for those who are grieving.

1. Have a plan for how to spend the holiday, which includes honoring your loved ones.

2. You don't have to know how you feel

3. Lower your expectations for yourself

4. Ask for help when struggling with grief

If you need help go to CCPC Counselors for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere