Dealing with grief during the holidays

The holidays can be extremely difficult for those who are grieving.

Leah Harter, HCMHC, is the counseling clinical director & therapist at the Christian Center of Park City and joined Jenny Hardman with four suggestions for those who are grieving.

1. Have a plan for how to spend the holiday, which includes honoring your loved ones.

2. You don't have to know how you feel

3. Lower your expectations for yourself

4. Ask for help when struggling with grief

If you need help go to CCPC Counselors for more information.